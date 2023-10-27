Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A batch of moisture stretched across the southern and central Caribbean Sea is encountering stronger upper winds nearby, but conditions through the weekend and early next week are forecast to support some modest organizing of the moisture around a low-pressure disturbance. There are no indicators showing it being a concern for the Big Bend region in the long-range outlook but the zone of unsettled weather will be monitored for strengthening trends over the upcoming days.