Friday evening First to Know Tropics check (10/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While we continue to monitor long-range forecast trends and signals related to a possible disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea next week, at this current time, there is nothing there.

Other areas of moisture and unsettledness in the Atlantic basin waters are not in a favorable environment for development, so the tropical scene will stay quiet this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center may start releasing multi-day outlooks for the Caribbean disturbance once activity starts to build there.