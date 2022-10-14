Watch Now
Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/14/2022)

Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 17:41:21-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Karl is set to drift into the southeastern coast of Mexico this weekend. Other systems and areas of moisture in the tropical Atlantic basin don't have much of a chance to become stronger over the next several days.

The area of disturbed weather in the Cape Verde region off western Africa has some low-end chance to strengthen over the weekend; its location and future path likely will prevent it from being a concern for anywhere in the southeastern United States.

