Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The next system in the tropical Atlantic basin that has a higher likelihood to acquire a name is located southwest of the Cape Verde Islands Friday afternoon, moving steadily to the west or west-northwest. That trend is forecast to continue for several days to come as it gets better organized and can become a tropical depression this weekend. It would be the 17th tropical or subtropical system to be tracked this season. It would be named Philippe (pronounced fee-LEEP) should be next to reach tropical-storm intensity. Longer-range projections show it staying on a westerly path for a few days, with hints of a northward turn later next week near or north of the northern Leeward Islands.

There are no signals for Gulf or western Caribbean tropical systems over the next several days.