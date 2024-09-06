Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Various disturbances scattered around the Atlantic Ocean have limited chances to develop over the next couple of days, including a zone of moisture set to move west-northwest and paralleling the Windward Islands early next week.

A long-tracked disturbances in the western Caribbean late Friday afternoon will move through the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. No development is expected while over land. It will continue to move west-northwest, emerging into the southwestern Gulf early next week. There, the waters are warm and can support additional organization. Forecast signals suggest it will linger for a few days in the western Gulf waters, which minimizes any risks here on the northeast side of the Gulf.