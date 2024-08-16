Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/16/2024)

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ernesto has triggered a hurricane warning for Bermuda as the category 2 system makes a very close approach to the island Saturday morning. The hurricane will continue on a northerly course in general, maintaining safe distance between itself and the U.S. eastern seaboard.

There's a lull in developing tropical lows elsewhere in the basin, though toward the end of the month, we'll monitor a parade of disturbances moving west off of the African continent and into the Cape Verde region of the eastern tropical Atlantic. A pickup in this sort of activity is typical for late August and September and represents the usual increase in frequency of developing tropical systems.

