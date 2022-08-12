Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/12/2022)

Moisture is gathered around the northern Gulf, where a weak low-pressure system is expected to drift to the west over the weekend. The system will not influence or change the local forecast pattern. Its development chances are minimal as the bulk of the moisture is carried toward the Texas coastline early next week.

A few disturbances exist in the tropical eastern side of the North Atlantic but none of them currently have good chances for future development.