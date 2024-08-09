Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — Tropical system activity increases in mid-August in any Atlantic hurricane season, so having a few more waves to monitor is not unusual in this phase.

The only system that has near-term development chances is hundreds of miles from the Windward Islands, set to move west-northwest in the foreseeable future. It will be in a region where strengthening is supported early next week.

Long-range signals — toward the weekend of Aug. 17 and beyond — are strong in showing a turn to the north off the Florida east coast. These trends have been consistent and continue to limit an intrusion of this system into the Gulf.

Other tropical waves are expected to follow in the last half of August, though expectations for how many of them can develop into tropical depression is very unclear that far ahead in time.