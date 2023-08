TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The general lull in expected tropical developments in the Atlantic basin will stretch through the weekend and early next week. No systems of any type are forecast to affect the Gulf and Caribbean regions for most of the next seven days ahead.

The distant waters in the tropical Atlantic feature a few waves of moisture and unsettled weather, not expectations for strengthening of these systems are fairly low for a few days to come.