Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/28/2023)

Waves of moisture are located near Nicaragua (the former Disturbance 95L) and over the First Coast region of Florida (moisture connected to local rain activity and excessive humidity). Neither of these will develop further.

A disturbance that's over the Atlantic waters well east of the Lesser Antilles will move into a marginally favorable zone for it to develop and intensify over the weekend and early next week. Chances for it to form into a tropical depression have increased, but forecast path projections agree on an eventual turn to the northwest and north over the next seven days, which would keep it well to the east of the U.S. east coast.

The next name to be used on the storm name list is Emily.