TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The open waters of the Atlantic basin will continue to be rather settled in the days ahead, and no strengthening tropical systems are expected to develop at least through late next week.

A lingering frontal zone along the northern Gulf coast will cause gathered moisture to be positioned near or over the very warm waters there. While robust tropical development is not being forecast at this point, enhanced heavy rain and squally weather can occur in the central Gulf region early next week. We'll continue to monitor trends in that region for additional signs or support for unsettled weather forming there in the days to come.