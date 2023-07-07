Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The trend of no threatening tropical development in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic Ocean is expected to continue into early next week. Areas of dry and dusty air, along with a persistent belt of strong upper-level winds over the Caribbean, will continue to suppress strengthening efforts of any disturbances over the tropical basin waters.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 15:52:32-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.