Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/01/2022)

After several days of movement through the southern Caribbean Sea, the "potential tropical cyclone" finally gained the title of Tropical Storm Bonnie Friday. It will continue its movement to the west, into landscape of Central America through Saturday. The system will keep moving west and reach Pacific waters over the weekend. It is no hazard to the Gulf or the Big Bend regions.

There are two other areas of interest:



The persistent zone of gathered moisture is nearing the Lesser Antilles and moving into an area of unfavorable development patterns. It maintains a low-end chance for future strengthening.

An upper low moving north along the Florida peninsula has helped to form a lower-level low-pressure circulation off the Georgia coast. Its moisture will spread rain across the Carolinas. The system is over the Gulf Stream but opportunities for development will be hindered by its proximity to land.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Atlantic tropical formation chance zone 2 (4pm 07/01/2022)