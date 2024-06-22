Friday Evening First To Know Tropics check (06/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The area of tropical moisture we've been telling you about for the past week that is approaching our area from the west has only a few more hours to develop into a tropical depression or storm.

While maximum sustained winds of 35 mph are enough to make this a tropical depression in addition to a low-level circulation, there is not enough thunderstorm activity near the center of circulation to classify it as a tropical cyclone.

Throughout the day we've watched a plume of thunderstorm activity south of the spin dissipate, so it is unlikely we will see tropical development before the center of the system makes landfall.

Regardless of tropical development, this system will help bring scattered storms to the area Saturday afternoon in addition to your typical sea-breeze induced thunderstorm in the Big Bend. There's a greater chance at seeing a pop-up storm in the Suwannee River Valley and eastern parts of the area, however dry air overhead will help keep rain activity from being widespread.

Chances are you won't even notice anything tropical is out there this weekend. More humidity rolls in, but nothing atypical for this time of year!

Another system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico currently has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours and next 7 days. This low will track towards the east coast of Mexico while remaining in the western Gulf. This system is no threat to the Big Bend and South Georgia.