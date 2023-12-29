Friday evening First To Know forecast (12/29/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're seeking a festive winter weekend with sunshine and cold air to match, then this weekend in the state line region has a lot to offer! A steady flow of dry and cold air rotating around a big low-pressure circulation over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys will set us up for periods of fully clear sky and a healthy dose of chilly air. It'll be enough to push evening temperatures into the 40s quickly, and 30s will appear on inland thermometers before midnight. Morning lows will range from near the freeze point in the low 30s inland to mid and upper 30s closer to the coast, where a few passing clouds are possible around dawn. Most areas will have times of full sunshine and limited cloud cover Saturday afternoon with sweater-weather highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday morning gives us the best chance for a light freeze for inland neighborhoods, which turns into a rapid warm-up with highs in the 60s. New Year's Eve night will be clear to mostly clear with temps in the 40s. Rain does come on New Year's Day, but not until later in the afternoon at the soonest.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist