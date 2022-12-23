Friday evening First To Know forecast (12/23/2022)

The Arctic air mass will cause evening temperatures to quickly fall to the freezing level and drop way into the 20s overnight. Winds will still blow at about 7 to 14 mph, creating feels-like values in the below 10° in southern Georgia overnight and in the teens to near 20° in northern Florida, while actual air temperatures bottom out around 17° north to 23° in the southeastern Big Bend. Even coastline communities will be in the low to mid 20s. The coldest part of the morning will be around 3:00 to 9:00 a.m. Readings will be slow to recover, but they will climb back into the mid 30s to around 40° for afternoon highs Christmas Eve with less wind and few passing clouds. Christmas morning will feature another hard freeze with lows around 20° and daytime highs getting back to the low to mid 40s. Patchy cloud cover will come and go through early next week with no rain chances until just before New Year's weekend, when it will be much warmer.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist