Friday evening First To Know forecast (12/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of elevated moisture have been providing scattered pockets of cloud cover, and that trend will diminish a bit later tonight with a source of drier conditions helping to reduce the cloudiness overnight and Saturday morning. The absence of a new cold air source will keep readings this weekend mild, with evening temps falling through the 60s and 50s; morning lows will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs Saturday will be warm for December in the low to mid 70s supported by more sunshine and an east wind flow. The morning of Christmas Eve will be mild in the 50s, and clouds will thicken and increase through the afternoon. We hold off on rain through most of the night, but Christmas morning will feature advancing areas of rain and limited thunder. It'll turn gradually cooler by midweek with leftover clouds and less shower coverage.

