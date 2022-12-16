Friday evening First To Know forecast (12/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will be clear with high pressure nearby and dry air overhead. It'll be a chilly evening with readings falling through the 50s and 40s soon after sunset. Overnight lows will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s for most locations. Some cloud cover will move into the area in the morning hours, especially around and south of the state line. This can cause reduced amounts of sunshine at times. In the Big Bend counties, a few sprinkles and showers can pass through. They won't be particularly long-lasting or heavy. Temperatures with cloudiness can be slow to warm, so highs will top out in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Inland areas of southern Georgia can see more sunlight. The cloud cover will move out Sunday morning, allowing full sunshine to resume with seasonably cool temps. Next week features another quick-moving batch of showers Tuesday, and then a stronger system Thursday and Friday with more rain and a strong push of cold air, likely to trigger widespread freezing temperatures for Christmas Eve morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist