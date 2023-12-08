Friday evening First To Know forecast (12/08/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We do have another weekend upon us that features a threat of rain and thunderstorms, but unlike last weekend, this rain chance doesn't cover both days. This evening, the best chance for a couple of sprinkles will be near and south of I-10, but the occurrence of anything measurable will be quite slim. Otherwise, it will be generally cloudy with milder evening temps in the 60s and 50s, falling to the mid to upper 50s early Saturday morning, then rising toward 60° after sunrise. We'll have broken cloudiness and intermittent sunshine Saturday with steady warming and mugginess; highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will affect the region from the west Sunday morning, producing scattered areas of rain that can be strong when they approach the coastline, followed by a broader line of rain and gusty storms. The severe weather risks are on the low side, but isolated pockets of wind gust damage and a stray waterspout and/or tornado can form. Rain totals will be around one to two inches; isolated nuisance flooding is possible. The rain subsides through Sunday afternoon, with a clearing and cooling trend to start off the next work week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist