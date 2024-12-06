Friday evening First To Know forecast (12/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The newest cold surge has kept temps suppressed in the 50s earlier this afternoon, so there's no doubt that the evening and nighttime readings will be very chilly well before midnight.

Winds will decrease, but still will blow up to 10 mph before the end of the day. That'll make those cold temps feel even chillier. Overall, temps will fall into the 40s at sunset and continue to drop into the upper 30s by midnight. Morning temps will level off in the upper 20s and lower 30s, cold enough for a light freeze and possibly clear and calm enough for areas of frost to develop.

A steady warming rebound is forecast for the daylight hours Saturday; midday temps will be in the 50s and afternoon highs are likely in the lower 60s. Sunshine and few clouds will help in the warm-up.

Sunday morning will remain cold, but freezing temperatures are avoidable in most cases. With wind shifting to the southeast and a few more clouds mixing in, highs will make a run toward 70°.

A warmer stretch goes into the middle of next week. But, a slow-moving front to our west will prolong times of cloudiness and bring about occasional showers in western areas, spreading across the region by later Tuesday and Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are possible but severe-weather chances remain low.

And yes, it will turn colder again late next week. Be ready.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist