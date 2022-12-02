Friday evening First To Know forecast (12/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy clouds are possible in the eastern Big Bend and southeast Georgia counties for the early part of the evening, with a mainly clear trend elsewhere. A little more moisture is moving in overnight, which can prompt some pockets of fog to develop in the stiller parts of the early morning. The moisture will also prevent extremely cool temperatures, so forecast lows are placed mainly in the 50s across the region, with a few upper 40s near the Flint River counties. The weekend will feature a mild regime with scattered clouds mixed in with the sunshine, especially Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will slip in from the north Sunday, spreading more clouds and a few showers around. Temperatures will be minimally altered with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Next week will be quite warm for December with high pressure in the Gulf region bumping northward after midweek, so a stretch of highs in the 70s and 80s can be anticipated with morning fog and lows near 60°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist