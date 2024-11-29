Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of last night's cold front are being felt all around our state line neighborhoods today and tonight. While clouds will partially break and showers and sprinkles will end, the rush of northwest winds and the cold air contained in them will keep readings very chilly all evening and night.

We'll be mainly near 50° early on, with 40s for most of the late part of the evening. Overnight temps will fall into the 30s. Morning lows will range from about 30° in interior southern Georgia to the upper 30s in the Big Bend counties.

A freeze warning is in effect early Saturday morning for several south Georgia counties, including locally, Berrien, Seminole, and Miller.

Upper cloud cover will blend in with Saturday's sunshine. Winds from the north will sustain the cold trend, as forecast highs will be in the 50s to near 60°.

A wider light freeze is expected Sunday morning, including inland Big Bend counties, for lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will be sunnier on Sunday afternoon but still chilly with highs in the 60s.

The cold air source will be reinforced Monday and Tuesday, when highs top out in the 50s with a clear sky, setting up another set of freezing conditions on Tuesday morning. A temp rebound is expected by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist