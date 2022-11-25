Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few showers and light rain will scatter around the state line counties this evening. The activity will be low-impact with no thunderstorms expected, but conditions can be dampened by the showers as they move to the east-southeast through late tonight. Forecast temperatures will be steady in the 70s and 60s. A hint of drier air reaches inland areas overnight, creating lows in the 50s in southern Georgia and the lower 60s elsewhere. Some additional sun is likely for interior areas Saturday with scattered clouds in northern Florida. Highs will be mild in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase by the evening ahead of a stronger front that will bring more rain and some thunderstorms across the region Sunday morning and afternoon. Temps will turn slightly cooler Monday morning aided by drier air and sunshine during the day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist