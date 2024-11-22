Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've certainly tilted the temperature trend into a lower level in comparison to a few weeks ago! Highs have struggled to get out of the 60s, and Saturday's chilly start will keep the warming trend somewhat challenged.

Tonight, evening readings will quickly fall into the 50s and slip into the 40s after 9 p.m. With lighter wind in the morning, and lows in the mid to upper 30s, we have the conditions coming together to give many inland and outlying pockets within our region the first frost of the cold season. Sensitive plants should be protected, and domesticated animals can be more comfortable inside. There is no freeze expected, and no threat to plumbing and pipes.

Sunshine will be abundant all weekend with limited mid-afternoon clouds. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60s with a light northwest wind flow.

Sunday morning will be nearly as cold in the 30s to near 40° at sunrise, and frost can re-develop around that time. The afternoon starts a warming trend with highs near 70°.

Seventies will become more common in the days leading to Thanksgiving. A weak front will keep us from getting too hot, but another cooler snap won't come our way until Friday. Thanksgiving Day features areas of clouds and a slight chance of showers with a cold front.

