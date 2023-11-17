Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The disturbance off the Florida east coast is mainly influencing our wind pattern now, and not so much excessive clouds or showers. The winds will become more north and northwest through Saturday, allowing a gradual clearing trend to start in the morning. Just a few patchy areas of cloudiness are expected this evening without much of a threat of showers. Temperatures will slowly fall from the 70s through the 60s before midnight. Overnight readings will level off around 60°. Highs Saturday will return to the mid 70s to near 80° with more sunshine and less cloud cover. We tap into drier air later Saturday, which will be felt Sunday morning with temps in the near-average lower 50s, rebounding to the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. Approaching Thanksgiving next week, a system will bring up rain development Tuesday and Wednesday, with partial clearing on Thursday. Temps will stay on the milder side until a slight cool-down occurs on Turkey Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist