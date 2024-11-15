Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A big difference this weekend compared to last, when we were talking about record highs and summer-like humidity. Yesterday's cold front brought a seasonable air mass that will trigger colder evening weather with a clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s in the evening and enter the 50s in the late-night hours. Overnight readings will level off in the 40s with light wind.

Saturday will be filled with sunshine, which will do its job to warm the air through the 60s and 70s in the afternoon. But highs will top out in the mid 70s, not too far above average. Winds will be light from the northeast and east.

Sunday offers another cold start with 40s that end up going into the 70s in the afternoon. A few thin clouds will pass through, but sunshine will still be abundant.

Early next work week will be a tad warmer, close to 80°, before a stronger cold front combines with leftover tropical moisture from Sara (a Caribbean tropical storm that will weaken before next week) to create a rainier pattern locally. We'll be monitoring for thunderstorm chances and any severe-weather risk, but they appear low at this point. The end of next week is set to be turning colder than average.

