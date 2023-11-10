Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Afternoon temperatures well into the 80s south of the state line will yield to slow cooling this evening, as we see 70s turn into 60s by midnight. Areas of clouds will be scattered around, but will become more broad-brushed and thick through the night, particularly in southern Georgia. A cold front will slog its way toward the state line overnight, creating a wind shift from the northeast. This will bring in modestly cooler air as moisture remains abundant. Saturday will be periodically cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers around, but nothing that will wash out Veterans Day or football game day activities. Morning lows will start in the low to mid 60s, and highs will top out around 80° to the low 80s in northern Florida and 70s in southwest Georgia. Sunday will continue the pattern of cloudiness and occasional patchy sprinkles and showers with limited warming. Forecast highs Sunday through Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain totals will be light, but a higher risk for times of heavier rain appear around midweek with another disturbance coming toward the region from the west.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist