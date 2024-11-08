Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some this weekend will be desperately seeking a cold front so the temperatures will match the time of year. There are cold fronts around, but they're not here. We'll have to wait until next weekend for that ideal fall coolness to match up with a weekend.

For this evening and tonight, there will be variable cloudiness (cloudy in some areas, clearer in others) with brief passing showers scattered in some neighborhoods around and south of Interstate 10. It'll be very humid all evening and night long as temps slowly fall into the 70s by sunset and level off in the lower 70s and upper 60s Saturday morning with lingering layers of clouds.

Saturday will feature off-and-on sunlight amid persistent cloudiness, warmth, and noticeable humidity. Despite limited sunshine at times, we'll still get readings around 80° by midday and middle 80s for daytime highs. Another few showers can develop and move west across select areas, but not everywhere.

Sunday doesn't offer much difference in the pattern. A northeast wind flow can reduce the muggy feel, especially in south-central Georgia.

A weak cold front will skim the northern portions of the area around Tuesday, having minimal effect on temperatures or limited rain chances. The stronger front is forecast to arrive Thursday with isolated showers. It will bring highs back to the 70s for Thursday through next weekend and lows in the 50s. It's almost here, just a few more days!

