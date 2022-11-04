Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A mostly clear sky with dry air will greet you during your Friday evening activities. Temperatures will fall from the 80s through the 70s and 60s before midnight, but a source of moisture will prevent rapid cooling after midnight. We can also see a few more clouds passing through local counties. Those factors will put overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will increase and thicken Saturday afternoon, causing partly sunny and mostly cloudy conditions, but rain activity will be very isolated if it happens at all. Highs will still make their way into the low to mid 80s. A stray shower is possible through Sunday morning, with a partial clearing trend in the afternoon. Upper-level high pressure will cause above-average highs in the mid to upper 80s. Warmth stretches into early next week before a disturbance in the Atlantic approaches the Florida peninsula; it can generate occasional breezes, patchy cloudiness, and a few showers starting Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist