Friday evening First To Know forecast (10/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening, the puffy clouds will fade, and areas of clearer sky are anticipated late at night through the early morning. With less wind overnight, and temperatures falling to lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, areas of patchy fog will form. It's not likely to be widespread, but lower visibilities are likely in those foggy spots. Any fog will dissipate, leading to full sunshine in many areas and steady warming. We'll get into the mid and even upper 80s in the mid-afternoon hours, but it won't be incredibly humid. Sunday features similar conditions. The fall heat stretches into Monday, then Halloween Tuesday will bring a cold front gradually through the region. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 80s, but readings will fall more steadily in the evening and nighttime hours of Halloween. Highs by Wednesday will be in the 60s with morning lows in the 40s.

