Friday evening First To Know forecast (10/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More clear sky, more dryness, more daytime warmth ... the recent weather pattern will extend through the weekend with very little change.

This evening, isolated clouds will clear out and temps will fall from their downright hot levels near 90° through the 80s fairly rapidly by sunset. Readings will further decrease into the 60s before midnight. Saturday morning will start with lows in the mid 50s to 60°. There will be generous sunshine and a light northwest wind that will boost temps quickly into the 80s by midday and topping out in the upper 80s in the mid-afternoon.

Sunday will be very similar, with the effects of drier air and a zone of high pressure nearby.

Next week offers a slight shift in our pattern that introduces a trickle of moisture from the Atlantic into the region, causing a few more clouds during the afternoons and a slim chance for a couple of streaming showers. Rain coverage and accumulation will be limited overall.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist