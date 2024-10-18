Friday evening First To Know forecast (10/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a persistent zone of high pressure to our north, we are set up for fine weekend outdoor weather — especially if you prefer some chill in the mornings and warming sunlight in the afternoons.

Tonight, the few clouds in the Suwannee Valley will disappear, leaving clear sky for all areas with a light northeast wind. Evening temps will go through the 70s and 60s, on their way to morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday's highs will get bumped up to around 80°. Being in direct sunlight can get you feeling quite warm, but a breeze around seven to 14 mph, along with some shade, can offset some of that warmth.

Sunday's weather won't be much different, with minimal changes in the overall features around us expected.

Next week's conditions also won't be drastically changing; the northeast flow will continue with a few more scattered clouds. A bit of Atlantic moisture will cause lows to climb closer to 60°, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist