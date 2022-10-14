Friday evening First To Know forecast (10/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are facing another weekend of dry conditions, abundant sunshine, cool temperatures in the morning, and quick warming in the afternoons. Forecast temps this evening will fall into the 70s and 60s before midnight, reaching lows in the low to mid 50s by sunrise. It'll be a bright day Saturday with light winds and readings climbing steadily into the middle 80s by mid-afternoon. Sunday will be similar with lows in the mid 50s and highs slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s. Another cold front will come close to the region later Monday, spreading scattered clouds and a few showers, but the cold-air push behind it will be strong. Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy and chilly. Morning lows midweek next week will fall into the 40s area-wide, with a chance for patchy frost inland Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist