Friday evening First To Know forecast (10/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Friday evening weather setup features fine conditions with areas of clear sky and warm temperatures, which will drop steadily into the night. There is no threat for rain or thunder, and winds will become lighter. Readings will fall from the 80s to the 60s within a few hours, bottoming out in the mid 50s to near 60° in the early Saturday morning hours. A cold front will move through our area during the day, but it will just spread a few more clouds around without any chances for showers. Highs will be near seasonable levels in the middle 80s. Sunday won't be much different except for a clearer sky expected. The temp trend into early next week is fairly consistent with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 80s. Rain opportunities increase by midweek with the highest coverage of showers and storms Thursday with moisture clashing with a stronger cold front.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist