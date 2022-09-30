Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/30/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The northwest wind flow locally, driven by the circulation of Hurricane Ian to our northeast, will enhance the dryness for the state line area this weekend, leading to times of total sunshine, a few passing clouds, cool mornings, and warm but less-humid afternoons. Rain will be absent from the weekend outlook. Forecast lows tonight will be in the mid 50s interior southern Georgia to around 60° elsewhere. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, and it won't be as breezy as recent days have been. A period of sustained dryness will stretch into much of next week, even as a cold front enters the region by later Monday; there won't be enough moisture to cause too many showers. Temperatures will remain a touch cool in the mornings, and daytime readings will rise to near average in the mid 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist