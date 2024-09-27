Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the leftovers of the former Hurricane Helene lingers over the Ohio Valley this weekend, our local pattern will feature a southwest wind and a drier setup, promoting abundant daytime sunshine and a lack of rain or thunderstorms this weekend.

Forecast temps this evening will go from the mid 80s before sunset to the 70s by midnight. The air has less moisture than last night, so the temp drop will be steadier to get us to the mid to upper 60s before sunrise.

Steady warming is expected through Saturday afternoon, producing highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Breezes will be around 10 mph, a little higher at the coast, but far below storm levels.

Sunday will be similar, with a slightly decrease wind flow and a few more daytime clouds. Temperature ranges will be nearly the same.

Next week, a slight rain chance appears Monday and Tuesday with a modest cold front. It won't drop temps significantly but readings will be just a few degrees above average. Moisture levels will remain limited midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist