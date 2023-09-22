Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A drier air mass will greet you as you venture out and about this evening and late tonight. Or, if you choose to stay home, the drier air may tempt you to open the windows early in the morning as readings fall out of the 80s early this evening into the 70s. The 60s appear by midnight, aided by a mainly clear sky and light wind flow. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s, just in time for the official start of fall. Saturday provides the entire region with generous amounts of sun which will cause temperatures to steadily rise into the 80s by midday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s, and the humidity levels will remain low. Sunday will also start on the cool side but swiftly climb into the 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon with a good deal of sun and spotty clouds. The moisture will return next week as daytime highs will stay in the lower 90s. Rain activity picks up toward the middle of the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist