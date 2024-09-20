Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — North and northeast winds are taking hold over the region late today, advancing a drier and more stable setup over us that's greatly reduced the amount of clouds and showers. The clouds we do have will dissipate and transition us into a clear mode for most of the night.

Some isolated fog patches in inland and lesser-traveled areas are possible by sunrise, but the night will be mainly calm with lows in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Abundant morning sunshine and warming will lead to scattered fair-weather clouds for the afternoon, providing some shade in a seasonably hot last full day of summer. Forecast highs will be around 90°.

Sunday morning, when the autumnal equinox begins just before 9 a.m., we'll have readings around 70° climbing back into the lower 90s with broad sunshine and no rain.

High pressure will be nearby through the first half of the week, maintaining this drier and warm pattern. Over that time, a moisture zone is expected to be over the southern or south-central edge of the Gulf of Mexico where tropical depression formation is becoming increasingly possible. There's still a couple of days to go before having a clearer idea of what form it becomes or where it goes. For the time being, the extended forecast in our region reflects the chances of more clouds and rain with firmer details to be determined by early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist