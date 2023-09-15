Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/15/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stationary front over the Big Bend coastline is the focus of late-day showers and storms, with separate rain and thunder action near and east of I-75 in southern Georgia. These two zones will be the main drivers behind periodic showers and thunderstorms that will be draped around several areas Saturday, with a persistence of clouds and a few breaks of sun in between. Rain activity won't be too lengthy in overall duration for specific neighborhoods, but there's a decent chance to encounter at least some rain around the state line area, especially Saturday afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will drop to around 70°, and highs Saturday will be in the 80s. Sunday features similar conditions, with a twist; a stronger cold front will swing in from the northwest, enhancing scattered rain and storm action in the afternoon but bringing in a much drier air mass for late Sunday through the first half of next week, when rain chances will dwindle to near zero, afternoons will be seasonably warm in the 80s, and mornings will have a touch of fall coolness with widespread 60s for lows.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist