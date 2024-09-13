Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/13/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The remnant circulation of the former Hurricane Francine is still churning these impulses of broken bands of rain and isolated thunderstorms that have kept periods of showers lengthy and the grounds continuously damp. A few breaks in the rain shield are expected overnight in western areas, while spotty rain areas can form over the bay and move across some eastern counties in the morning. Severe weather is unlikely to occur.

It will be generally cloudy overall with nighttime temps in the 70s.

Saturday's rain coverage will be more scattered than previous days, and focusing more across inland locations. There will be partial sunshine, especially in the western neighborhoods and the Forgotten Coast. Highs will vary between the mid and upper 80s, with the amounts of sunshine determining how warm certain communities get.

An overall unsettled pattern featuring slow-moving low-pressure systems and a stretched-out leftover frontal zone nearby will generate more clouds with breaks of sunshine and the daily formation of scattered showers and few thunderstorms. This pattern sticks around through midweek. Afterwards, a stronger low over the Carolinas will be capable of forcing drier air into our area to finally drastically reduce the chances of daily rain.

