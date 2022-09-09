Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure system to the west of the region is effectively tapping into vast moisture sources in the eastern and southern Gulf of Mexico to drive up the local rain and thunderstorm activity this weekend. Cloud cover will be widespread and sunshine quite limited Saturday. Shower and rain coverage will move from south to north in waves, meaning there can be stretches of steady light to moderate rain with occasionally strong downpours. Rain intensity will diminish as these zones move north into southern Georgia. Rain accumulations through Sunday will range from 1" in interior southern Georgia to 3" around the state line counties. Soaking rain will cause higher rainfall amounts near the coastline. A flood watch is in effect for all Big Bend counties through Sunday afternoon, and a coastal flood advisory covers the immediate coastline for the chance of higher waters levels at high tide. Lows this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Drier air arrives in interior tri-state regions by the middle of next week.

