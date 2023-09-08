Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/08/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms this evening aren't widespread, but they are spotty and heavy where they develop. Occasional downpours will affect some communities, especially around the Florida/Georgia line and the Alapaha River counties. Severe weather isn't anticipated, but heavy rain can produce locally gusty trends. Scattered clouds and breaks of clear sky are forecast for the overnight hours with a chance for rain and storms forming near the coast in the morning. Lows will be around 70° to the low 70s. Many of us will get adequate amounts of sun Saturday and Sunday, but with low pressure near the Chattahoochee River valley, additional spotty showers and storms will be sparked in the afternoon hours, favoring coastal and eastern zones. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunday's weather will be quite similar. A hint of drier air enters the region early next week causing rain activity to dwindle. Temperatures will remain close to or slightly higher than seasonal averages; lows will be around 70° and highs will be around 89° to 94° each day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist