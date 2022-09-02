Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/02/2022)

abc 27 First to Know Weather Labor Day 2022 three-day forecast highs

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to further develop across many northern Florida counties, moving mainly to the northwest. As has been the case lately, hefty downpours will accompany stronger storms, along with periodic lightning and some gusty conditions. Showers and storms may linger beyond midnight, with partial clearing inland. Forecast temps will be in the 80s and 70s for the evening, dropping to the mid and low 70s for lows. There will be daily rounds of passing showers, rain, and thunderstorms each afternoon during the long Labor Day weekend. Organized severe weather is not likely, but a couple of storms can be briefly strong, with isolated instances of nuisance and flash flooding. Highs throughout the weekend will be around 90°. There is a temporary dip in rain coverage next Tuesday before rainier trends resume for the last half of the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist