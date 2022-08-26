Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Slow-moving showers, rain, and thunderstorms are making some inland progress from the Big Bend coastline, but because they're not quickly moving, they can deposit soaking rain and cause spot flooding. Areas of clouds will be present, with a bit more sunshine inland early this evening. Stray pop-up rain or storms can form with just enough heating. Forecast temps will range from the 80s and low 90s without rain to 70s underneath downpours. All areas will experience lows in the mid to low 70s with leftover cloud cover. Saturday and Sunday will be quite similar to recent days gone by, as partial sunshine through the morning and early afternoon will lead into developing zones of showers and storms, some locally heavy. Outside of rainy areas, it will be variably sunny, seasonably warm, and humid.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist