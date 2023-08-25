Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Don't be surprised if a spot shower or thunderstorm rolls through your neighborhood this evening or late tonight! As local temperatures linger in the 90s and 80s through mid-evening, a batch of storms in interior southeast Georgia are forecast to move southwest toward the I-75 corridor after 7 p.m. and can cross the state line around and after sunset. Areas with rain will get cooler faster, with all areas reaching overnight lows in the mid 70s. Saturday will be steamy and hot with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures quickly rising into the 90s by midday, with forecast highs around 97° to 101°. Feels-like values will be around 108° to 110° at its peak, prompting heat advisories. Sunday will also features scattered thunderstorms and hot weather in between. A cold front will approach the tri-state region Sunday and Monday, enhancing rain chances. At the same time, a tropical depression is expected to form and enter the eastern Gulf early next week. More details about it can be found with this link.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist