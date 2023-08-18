Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening, a few clouds connected to the coastal seabreeze will dissipate as night falls. There isn't much of a chance for any showers or storms. Temperatures will fall from the 90s through the 80s after sunset. Overnight conditions will be generally clear with lows near 70° to 75°. As slightly drier air lingers in our area Saturday, the ongoing influence of a high-pressure zone will allow a steady heating trend once the sun comes up. Readings will get to 90° by midday and peak in the upper 90s in the mid-afternoon. The atmosphere will stay on the drier side so rain chances are in the isolated range and mainly near the coastline. A feed of tropical moisture moves over the Florida peninsula Sunday; locally, the Big Bend will get brushed by this moisture source. It's just enough to give us more scattered clouds and a chance for passing showers or storms. There are no extraordinary effects expected from the system as it keeps going west early next week. However, the return of 100° forecast highs is anticipated for the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist