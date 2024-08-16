Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A patch of dry air has knocked the rain threat to zero this evening as the sky stays clear to mainly clear. The heat from the afternoon will stretch into the early evening, with 90s turning into 80s after 8:00 p.m. A light east wind pattern and the decrease in moisture will allow further cooling late at night and through sunrise Saturday, enough to get lows into the upper 60s in the Suwannee/Alapaha river regions to the lower 70s in the tri-state area.

Saturday daytime will feature broad sunshine, a few puffy clouds, and a limited chance for a late-afternoon shower or storm. It will be hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday night, a front in middle Georgia will trigger a wave of scattered thunderstorms there that will move south through the nighttime period. Some of those storms will be locally gusty and rain effects can be felt evening toward midnight around the state line.

A second batch of showers and storms will roll south from middle and southern Georgia Sunday afternoon, carrying the chance for more storm-related wind gusts, downpours, and lightning, with a couple of severe storms possible in that mix.

The front that will cause that will slip southward Monday and can bring another dose of drier air into the region toward the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist