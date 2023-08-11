Friday Evening First To Know Forecast (08/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms are popping up across the radar this afternoon with some having the possibility to be strong to severe. A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect for our northernmost counties in Southern Georgia until 8pm. This is for the possibility that storms may form over the next few hours that bring damaging wind gusts and small hail. This threat should begin to diminish after sunset this evening.

The heat continues to crank with feel like temperatures in the 100s this afternoon, with some storms helping to cool off spotty areas across the region. Temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper 70s overnight before returning to the upper 90s tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the majority of the region tomorrow from 11am to 8pm, with feel-like temperatures of up to 118 degrees possible.

Scattered storm coverage will work its way into the region tomorrow which will help to cool off parts of the area again during the afternoon hours. Scattered storms remain in the forecast each afternoon over the next week, with highs approaching the mid-to-upper 90s.