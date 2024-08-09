Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — We are returning to a pattern that features more scattered showers and storms this weekend, while sufficient breaks of sun will allow outdoor activities to still take place.

This evening's rain coverage is very limited. Spot showers or thunder can traverse a few locations around I-10 and the eastern flank of US 84 closer to the Withlacoochee River. Otherwise, it will be very warm and quite muggy later with temps in the 90s falling slowly through the 80s around midnight. Morning lows will be in the upper to mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy in general, but a few showers at midday can grow into scattered to numerous amounts of rain and thunder peppered across many northern Florida counties and some south Georgia areas east of the Flint River. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s, with afternoon feels-like values in excess of 105° before any rain falls.

Sunday will have similar conditions in terms of rain and temperature trends.

Next week, we'll track a shift in nearby high pressure which initially will limit the daily thunderstorm cycle Monday and Tuesday before allowing scattered and clustered thunderstorm action by midweek and beyond.

A developing tropical system in the Atlantic is not anticipated to directly affect our weather setup through late next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist