Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day showers and storms are limited in number, but where they are occurring, they can still be locally intense with heavy rain and lightning. Spotty storm activity will move northwest before dissipating later tonight, leaving a clearing trend and forecast lows falling into the low to middle 70s. Saturday and Sunday will feature times of sunshine (especially in the morning) with pop-up clouds and another scattering of afternoon thunderstorms and showers. Areas of rain will move steadily and create temporary soaking downpours and more lightning. Severe weather risks through the weekend are minimal and isolated. Highs both afternoons will be in the low to mid 90s. There is very little change in the weather features driving the overall average summertime pattern into the next week, with daily rain chances focused mainly in the afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist